Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.21

Shares of Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.21 and traded as low as $31.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 1,533 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

