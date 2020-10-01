TrueVett Reaches Market Cap of $14,408.49 (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 83.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One TrueVett token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueVett has a total market capitalization of $14,408.49 and $2.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueVett has traded down 83.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.30 or 0.05439253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032940 BTC.

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi . The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime . TrueVett’s official website is www.truevett.com

