Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.19

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and traded as low as $71.51. Troy Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 270,499 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $249.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.88%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

