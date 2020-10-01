Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Up 55.3% in September

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of TRIL opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

