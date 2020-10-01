Trevor Hallam Sells 975 Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $10,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,320.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $8,814.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $7,858.50.

Shares of STRO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 95.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

