Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transocean by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,457 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,071,246 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.34. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

