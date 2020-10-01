TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 166,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

