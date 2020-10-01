Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,635 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,293% compared to the average daily volume of 548 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Cfra raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMI opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $25.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

