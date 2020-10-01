Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 859 call options.

Shares of KDP opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $2,437,146,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

