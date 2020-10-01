Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,330 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,909% compared to the typical volume of 108 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

