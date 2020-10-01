Traders Buy High Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options (NYSE:IPOB)

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,392 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average volume of 945 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $999,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPOB opened at $18.99 on Thursday. SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

