Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Track Group shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 437.31%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

