TOP (TOP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. TOP has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $300,919.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00266255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.01621844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00183958 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

