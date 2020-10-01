Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.66. Top 20 Dividend Trust shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Top 20 Dividend Trust Company Profile (TSE:TTY.UN)

Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

