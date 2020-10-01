Titan Coin Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $83.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002058 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000530 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000628 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

