ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $5.07. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 730 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

