Theta Fuel Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $41.10 million and $5.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005959 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.