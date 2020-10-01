THETA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.47 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006568 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Gate.io and WazirX. THETA has a market cap of $622.86 million and approximately $66.47 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.68 or 0.05449470 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058036 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, Fatbtc, Coinbit, IDEX, Binance, Hotbit, WazirX, DDEX, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

