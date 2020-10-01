The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.98.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.