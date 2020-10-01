The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

TMG opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.80. The company has a market cap of $55.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.79. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

