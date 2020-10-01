The Force Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $898,357.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $898,357.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005998 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000387 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

