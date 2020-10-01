Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens cut Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.34.

TXRH opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

