Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

TEX opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Terex by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

