Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 960,650 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Tenable by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 136,938 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

