Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.25. Telkom SA Ltd ADS shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TLKGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

