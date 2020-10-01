Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.16.

TECK stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 781,410 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

