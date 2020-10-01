TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.16.

NYSE TAL opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7,611.61 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

