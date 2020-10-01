T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) & m-Wise (NASDAQ:MWIS) Head to Head Contrast

m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) and T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for m-Wise and T-Mobile Us, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score m-Wise 0 0 0 0 N/A T-Mobile Us 0 4 19 0 2.83

T-Mobile Us has a consensus target price of $118.09, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Given T-Mobile Us’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T-Mobile Us is more favorable than m-Wise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of T-Mobile Us shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of T-Mobile Us shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares m-Wise and T-Mobile Us’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets m-Wise N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile Us 5.19% 9.60% 3.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares m-Wise and T-Mobile Us’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio m-Wise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile Us $45.00 billion 3.15 $3.47 billion $4.02 28.49

T-Mobile Us has higher revenue and earnings than m-Wise.

Summary

T-Mobile Us beats m-Wise on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

m-Wise Company Profile

m-Wise, Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and marketing of hardware-based wireless application platform. The company was founded by Shay Ben Asulin and Mordechai Broudo in February 2000 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2018, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

