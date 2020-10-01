Synairgen (LON:SNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Synairgen (LON:SNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.11) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SNG opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47. Synairgen has a 12-month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

