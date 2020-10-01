Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

SPCE opened at $19.23 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 100.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

