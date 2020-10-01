Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.03

Shares of Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as low as $11.00. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

