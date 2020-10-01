Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $79.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 22022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,777,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $681,605.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,075,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,171 shares of company stock worth $24,372,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,699.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

