Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

