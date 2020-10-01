Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, IDEX and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00093884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.01614587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00181109 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinone, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, BitForex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.