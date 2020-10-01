Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Storm Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.57. Storm Resources shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 2,443 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

