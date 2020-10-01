Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 178,026 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 98,903 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $18,463,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,893 shares of company stock valued at $36,518,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,388,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after buying an additional 493,818 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after buying an additional 282,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.77.

Shares of BYND opened at $166.06 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,075.75 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

