Steven G. Mihaylo Sells 360,000 Shares of Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS:CXDO opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Crexendo Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crexendo Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crexendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

