Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 134.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.