Stelco (STLC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stelco (TSE: STLC) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2020 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

9/17/2020 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

9/17/2020 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

9/16/2020 – Stelco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

8/17/2020 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

TSE STLC opened at C$11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16. Stelco Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.85.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.