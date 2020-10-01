Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $698,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $631,350.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.

PFSI opened at $58.12 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

