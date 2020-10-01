Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $1,727,630.00.
- On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $790,650.00.
- On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $2,364,300.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $698,550.00.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $631,350.00.
- On Monday, July 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.
PFSI opened at $58.12 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
Further Reading: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.