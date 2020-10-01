Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $532.10

Shares of Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.10 and traded as high as $538.00. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $526.00, with a volume of 59,289 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $528.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 532.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

