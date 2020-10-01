Stacy L. Taylor Sells 2,880 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $137,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.