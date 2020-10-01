StableUSD Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. StableUSD has a total market cap of $528,850.28 and approximately $732.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00008981 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

