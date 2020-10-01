SRCOIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $82,488.81 and $5.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00093884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.01614587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00181109 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

