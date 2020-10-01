Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $195.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.65.

NYSE:SQ opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.18 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,570 shares of company stock worth $71,560,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 21.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 222,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 377.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Square by 143.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

