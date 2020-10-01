Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by CSFB from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $162.55 on Monday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.18 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.59.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,570 shares of company stock worth $71,560,230. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

