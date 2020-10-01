Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a buy rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Spotify stock opened at $242.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

