Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 over the last 90 days. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.