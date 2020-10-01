Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 344,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,431,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

