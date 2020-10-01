Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Outotec alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $3.52 on Monday. Outotec has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides process solutions, technologies, and services for the mining and metallurgical industries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Minerals Processing and Metals Refining. The Minerals Processing segment offers mineral processing solutions, including pre-feasibility studies, and complete plants and life cycle services to mining industry.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Outotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.